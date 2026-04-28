Brewers' David Hamilton brings speed, defensive prowess to Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - David Hamilton brings the speed and some defensive prowess to the Milwaukee Brewers. Recently, FOX6 Sports got a chance to sit down with the infielder.
Hamilton dubbed "Ham Bone"
What we know:
Hamilton is affectionately dubbed "Ham Bone" in the clubhouse by Brewers manager Pat Murphy.
"I don't really know where that came from, but it's actually my dad's nickname too when he was playing baseball," Hamilton said.
David Hamilton
RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app
If you have a nickname, you're in with Murphy. So while "Ham Bone" may be one of the newer brewers, he is not new to the Brewers organization.
Wisconsin ties
The backstory:
The 28-year-old returned to Wisconsin via a trade with Boston back in February.
"Going back to the team that drafted me is cool. I'm excited to be here and excited for the year," Hamilton said.
David Hamilton
The Brewers drafted Hamilton back in 2019. He spent time playing with both AA Biloxi and the high A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in 2021. In Appleton, his speed was on full display. Hamilton swiped six bases in one game for the Timber Rattlers. He also stole four in a single game with the Red Sox.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Now Hamilton is bringing that same electricity to Milwaukee.
One-on-one with Hamilton
What they're saying:
"Speaking of speed, where does your speed come from?" asked FOX6's Lily Zhao.
"I don't know. I think it's genetics. Always running around, chasing my dog, doing stuff outside. I think it's just genetics," Hamilton answered.
David Hamilton
It is not just his speed. Hamilton will do anything to get on base.
"He's a great fit for what Murph wants in a middle infielder. A guy at the plate with tremendous speed, able to control the bat. Lay down a bunt. Work a walk and then his damage comes on the bases," said Matt Erickson, who was Hamilton's manager with the Timber Rattlers.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Erickson is now Hamilton's third base coach.
"Matty's my guy. I remember Appleton. He's a great manager, but I'm definitely excited to have him here. He's been working with me a lot, just doing little things, ball handling. Really positive attitude which helps," Hamilton said.
Hamilton's role
Dig deeper:
Hamilton came to Milwaukee having played primarily second base and shortstop with Boston. But with the Brewers need for a third basemen, he made the switch.
"Third base, it's a lot of reaction. You get what comes up, but he's really, he's able to show that he's got arm strength from all different arm slots," Erickson said.
Matt Erickson
The results have shown.
"You start at Opening Day because when you came here, you know, first career start at third base. You flashed at the plate. Got walks, got on base, got a steal. Is that kind of the repertoire of skills that you want to show that you have for this Brewers organization?" asked Zhao.
"I do think that that's the player that I am. Murph really talked to me about getting on base. That's the number one priority. Just getting on base, using the speed. Playing good defense. Scoring runs. Yeah, I think that's my game," Hamilton replied.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Brewers.