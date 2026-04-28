Brewers' David Hamilton brings speed, defensive prowess to Milwaukee

The Brief Infielder David Hamilton, originally drafted by the Brewers in 2019, has returned to the organization following a February trade with Boston. Known for his elite speed and base-stealing ability, the 28-year-old is successfully transitioning from middle infield to third base for the team. Hamilton is embracing a high-energy role focused on getting on base, controlling the bat, and scoring runs as encouraged by manager Pat Murphy.



David Hamilton brings the speed and some defensive prowess to the Milwaukee Brewers. Recently, FOX6 Sports got a chance to sit down with the infielder.

Hamilton dubbed "Ham Bone"

What we know:

Hamilton is affectionately dubbed "Ham Bone" in the clubhouse by Brewers manager Pat Murphy.

"I don't really know where that came from, but it's actually my dad's nickname too when he was playing baseball," Hamilton said.

David Hamilton

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If you have a nickname, you're in with Murphy. So while "Ham Bone" may be one of the newer brewers, he is not new to the Brewers organization.

Wisconsin ties

The backstory:

The 28-year-old returned to Wisconsin via a trade with Boston back in February.

"Going back to the team that drafted me is cool. I'm excited to be here and excited for the year," Hamilton said.

David Hamilton

The Brewers drafted Hamilton back in 2019. He spent time playing with both AA Biloxi and the high A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in 2021. In Appleton, his speed was on full display. Hamilton swiped six bases in one game for the Timber Rattlers. He also stole four in a single game with the Red Sox.

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Now Hamilton is bringing that same electricity to Milwaukee.

One-on-one with Hamilton

What they're saying:

"Speaking of speed, where does your speed come from?" asked FOX6's Lily Zhao.

"I don't know. I think it's genetics. Always running around, chasing my dog, doing stuff outside. I think it's just genetics," Hamilton answered.

David Hamilton

It is not just his speed. Hamilton will do anything to get on base.

"He's a great fit for what Murph wants in a middle infielder. A guy at the plate with tremendous speed, able to control the bat. Lay down a bunt. Work a walk and then his damage comes on the bases," said Matt Erickson, who was Hamilton's manager with the Timber Rattlers.

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Erickson is now Hamilton's third base coach.

"Matty's my guy. I remember Appleton. He's a great manager, but I'm definitely excited to have him here. He's been working with me a lot, just doing little things, ball handling. Really positive attitude which helps," Hamilton said.

Hamilton's role

Dig deeper:

Hamilton came to Milwaukee having played primarily second base and shortstop with Boston. But with the Brewers need for a third basemen, he made the switch.

"Third base, it's a lot of reaction. You get what comes up, but he's really, he's able to show that he's got arm strength from all different arm slots," Erickson said.

Matt Erickson

The results have shown.

"You start at Opening Day because when you came here, you know, first career start at third base. You flashed at the plate. Got walks, got on base, got a steal. Is that kind of the repertoire of skills that you want to show that you have for this Brewers organization?" asked Zhao.

"I do think that that's the player that I am. Murph really talked to me about getting on base. That's the number one priority. Just getting on base, using the speed. Playing good defense. Scoring runs. Yeah, I think that's my game," Hamilton replied.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Brewers.



