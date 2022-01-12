Brewers bobblehead giveaway schedule announced

article

The Milwaukee Brewers announced Wednesday, Jan. 12 the Club’s Bobblehead giveaway schedule for the 2022 season. Fans will have six opportunities to take home a Bobblehead and one other chance to receive a 1980s Robin Yount replica jersey.



The first 35,000 fans will receive the giveaway item upon entry to American Family Field.



Bobblehead giveaways include:

Sunday, May 22 (Player Bobblehead)

Sunday, June 5 (Player Bobblehead)

Sunday, June 26 (Player Bobblehead)

Sunday, July 10 (Player Bobblehead)

Sunday, July 24 (Player Bobblehead)

Sunday, Aug. 7 (1980s Robin Yount replica jersey)

Sunday, Sept. 11 (TBD Bobblehead)

The Crew will roll out additional announcements of the full promotional schedule, including the ever-popular Community and Theme Night packages, later this winter.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app



More information can be found at brewers.com/tickets. Fans can guarantee their tickets now to receive this season’s Top promotional items with the purchase of a 10-Pack-or-greater commitment instead of waiting until single-game tickets go on sale.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News