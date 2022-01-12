Expand / Collapse search

Brewers bobblehead giveaway schedule announced

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 11:50AM
Milwaukee Brewers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers announced Wednesday, Jan. 12 the Club’s Bobblehead giveaway schedule for the 2022 season. Fans will have six opportunities to take home a Bobblehead and one other chance to receive a 1980s Robin Yount replica jersey.
 
The first 35,000 fans will receive the giveaway item upon entry to American Family Field.
 
Bobblehead giveaways include:

  • Sunday, May 22 (Player Bobblehead)
  • Sunday, June 5 (Player Bobblehead)
  • Sunday, June 26 (Player Bobblehead)
  • Sunday, July 10 (Player Bobblehead)
  • Sunday, July 24 (Player Bobblehead)
  • Sunday, Aug. 7 (1980s Robin Yount replica jersey)
  • Sunday, Sept. 11 (TBD Bobblehead)

The Crew will roll out additional announcements of the full promotional schedule, including the ever-popular Community and Theme Night packages, later this winter.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app
 
More information can be found at brewers.com/tickets. Fans can guarantee their tickets now to receive this season’s Top promotional items with the purchase of a 10-Pack-or-greater commitment instead of waiting until single-game tickets go on sale.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Wisconsin man accused of killing parents; trial postponed
article

Wisconsin man accused of killing parents; trial postponed

The trial for a Wisconsin man accused of killing and dismembering his parents has been postponed because he tested positive for COVID-19, according to court officials.

Wisconsin Supreme Court denies speaker's attempt to block deposition
article

Wisconsin Supreme Court denies speaker's attempt to block deposition

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has denied a request from Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to block a Dane County judge’s order directing him to sit for a deposition.

Milwaukee jail COVID, Milwaukee police holding cells ripple effect

COVID and staffing issues have led to problems at the Milwaukee County Jail. That's created a ripple effect on holding cells at Milwaukee police districts. Law enforcement agencies are responding by blaming each other.