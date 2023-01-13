Brewers avoid arbitration with Woodruff, Williams, others

article

The Milwaukee Brewers agreed to one-year contracts with 10 players – including All-Star pitchers Brandon Woodruff and Devin Williams – to avoid arbitration, the team announced Friday, Jan. 13.

The other contracts were dished out to shortstop Willy Adames, first baseman Rowdy Tellez, catcher Victor Caratini, infielders Kestion Hiura, Luis Urias and Abraham Toro, and pitchers Eric Lauer and Hoby Milner.

Woodruff is coming off a 13-win season, posting a 3.05 ERA over 27 starts. He struck out 190 batters in 153-plus innings – walking 42 and allowing 18 home runs. He is a two-time All-Star, most recently in 2021.

Williams had a 1.93 ERA over 65 appearances in 2022, making his first All-Star team. He struck out 96 over 60-plus innings while walking 30 and allowing two home runs. He had 15 saves and took over primary closer duties after Josh Hader was traded to the San Diego Padres in July.

According to Brewers.com, the contracts for each of the 10 players are as follows:

Woodruff: $10.8 million

Adames: $8.7 million

Lauer: $5.075 million

Tellez: $4.95 million

Urías: $4.7 million

Williams: $3.35 million

Caratini: $2.8 million

Hiura: $2.2 million

Toro: $1.25 million

Milner: $1.025 million

The deals with Caratini and Milner were settled Thursday, according to the team's website.

As of Friday, a deal with 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes has not been struck. The team and the pitcher's representatives, according to Brewers.com, have been "unable to agree on a suitable salary" for the upcoming season.