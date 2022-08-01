Brewers close to trading Josh Hader; report from MLB on FOX

article

The Milwaukee Brewers are close to trading star relief pitcher Josh Hader, according to a report from MLB on FOX field reporter Ken Rosenthal.

A tweet from Rosenthal indicates the San Diego Padres may be involved in the talks to acquire the hurler.

Rosenthanl also reported, "Hader is a free agent after next season. Brewers do not rebuild under Attanasio. This is the kind of trade they believe they must make to remain competitive year after year. Rogers, Williams and Boxberger likely will get save opportunities."

This is a developing story.