Brewers close to trading Josh Hader; report from MLB on FOX

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee Brewers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 26: Josh Hader #71 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws a pitch during a game against the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field on July 26, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers are close to trading star relief pitcher Josh Hader, according to a report from MLB on FOX field reporter Ken Rosenthal. 

A tweet from Rosenthal indicates the San Diego Padres may be involved in the talks to acquire the hurler. 

Rosenthanl also reported, "Hader is a free agent after next season. Brewers do not rebuild under Attanasio. This is the kind of trade they believe they must make to remain competitive year after year. Rogers, Williams and Boxberger likely will get save opportunities."

This is a developing story.