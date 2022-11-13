Brent Moss, former Badgers player, dies at 50

article

There are reports former Wisconsin Badgers player Brent Moss has passed away.

Moss, who played at Racine Park High School, was a member of the Wisconsin football team from 1991 to 1994.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

During his career, Moss was named the Big Ten Player of the Year and helped lead the Badgers to their first-ever Rose Bowl victory.

He ran for 158 yards and two touchdowns in that game, winning the most valuable player award.

In his later years, Moss dealt with legal issues, including a conviction on drug charges.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Brent Moss was 50 years old.

