Bob Uecker Celebration; Milwaukee Brewers release new information

The Milwaukee Brewers revealed on Thursday, Aug. 14, new information for the Bob Uecker Celebration on Sunday, Aug. 24.

The information includes timing for a special pregame ceremony, a collection of rare memorabilia on display as well as a set of limited-edition retail items themed for the day, with a portion of proceeds benefiting charity.

The details

What we know:

Numerous surprises are planned for the day. The Brewers shared the following details:

Fans will want to arrive early on game day to experience one-of-a-kind Uecker memorabilia on display in four locations – one on each level of the ballpark.

Gates will open early at 10:30 a.m. and fans are encouraged to be in their seats no later than 12:15 p.m. for the start of a very special live pregame program hosted by Bob Costas, a broadcasting legend and close friend of Uecker for decades. A number of special guests from Bob’s life of building family and friendships across the world will participate in the program and will again be featured during in-game activities and interviews.

A limited-edition retail collection honoring Uecker will be available Aug. 24 at all retail locations at American Family Field, including a pop-up location on the Loge Level, and items produced are expected to sell out that day. The items include a special poster from original work created by artist Ryan Duggan. The poster and other apparel/novelty items include references to Uecker’s iconic tag lines, his Milwaukee baseball career and his career as a worldwide celebrated entertainer. A portion of proceeds will benefit charity.

Ilene Graff, who played Marsha Cameron Owens in the Mr. Belvedere TV show, will sing the National Anthem.

The Uecker memorial uniform patch will return for one day only and be available at the main Brewers Team Store, to apply to jerseys purchased that day and existing purchased jerseys.

All charitable proceeds from the 50/50 raffle that day will benefit charities supported by Uecker throughout his career.

