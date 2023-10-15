Beaver Dam sophomore on a path of soccer, Legos, and farm animals

article

Like many kids, he learned to tinker with Legos from his dad, but it was a high school robotics club visit in third grade that changed everything for him.

That's what makes Beaver Dam sophomore Owen Hemling this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"Big thing about me is I like running," said Hemling. "Other than soccer, I do track and cross-country. And soccer is just, you're constantly moving, you're constantly adapting, and you're constantly adjusting to the play. And there's never a dull moment."

There's never a dull moment for Hemling because he is always doing something.

He's also in the band. He plays trombone and he also played the piano and viola.

Hemling is one of the officers at Future Farmers of America.

"We have animals in our building that kids in agricultural classes and in FFA can interact with, learn about and take care of," Hemling said. "I come from an agricultural background. My dad and my grandparents, my great grandpa, all of them were officers, presidents of our FFA."

Hemling personally raised chickens and for the past two or three years, he has won state awards.

Legos are also a big part of Hemling's life.

Every year at the Dodge County Fair, he takes on a mechanical or engineering project.

This year, he made a robot using Legos. I build the robot.

"Legos were kind of a thing ever since I could like – I was old enough to have Legos without choking on them," he said. "I just loved them. I do consider going into a field of engineering or robotics. I'm really grateful that I have this thing that I'm passionate about that I can turn into a career."