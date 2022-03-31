Badgers' Johnny Davis entering NBA draft

article

Wisconsin Badgers standout Johnny Davis on Thursday announced that he will declare for the NBA draft.

Davis was named first-team All-American by the Associated Press in a sophomore season that ended with the Badgers' elimination from the NCAA Tournament at the hands of Iowa State in the second round.

Davis was the Badgers' third first-team All-American, joining Alando Tucker in 2007 and Frank Kaminsky in 2015.

Additionally, Davis was named the Associated Press Big Ten player of the year. The Badgers split the regular-season conference title, and lost their opening game of the conference tournament.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.