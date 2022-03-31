Expand / Collapse search

Badgers' Johnny Davis entering NBA draft

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Wisconsin Badgers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Johnny Davis of the Wisconsin Badgers dribbles the ball in front of Izaiah Brockington of the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Fiserv Forum on March 20, 2022. (Photo by Patr

Expand

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Badgers standout Johnny Davis on Thursday announced that he will declare for the NBA draft.

Davis was named first-team All-American by the Associated Press in a sophomore season that ended with the Badgers' elimination from the NCAA Tournament at the hands of Iowa State in the second round.

Davis was the Badgers' third first-team All-American, joining Alando Tucker in 2007 and Frank Kaminsky in 2015.

Additionally, Davis was named the Associated Press Big Ten player of the year. The Badgers split the regular-season conference title, and lost their opening game of the conference tournament.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Milwaukee Brewers NFTs; fans can collect Yelich, Adames, Suter, more
article

Milwaukee Brewers NFTs; fans can collect Yelich, Adames, Suter, more

The Milwaukee Brewers are ushering in a new era of utility for digital sports collectibles -- with new NFTs.

Plymouth native putting in work to improve NFL Draft stock
article

Plymouth native putting in work to improve NFL Draft stock

Every college football player hopes to hear his name called at the NFL Draft. Lily Zhao goes Beyond the Game with one Plymouth grad who is trying to ensure that it happens.

Milwaukee Brewers, life during MLB lockout

Milwaukee Brewers players are used to routine when it comes to baseball, even in the offseason, but this past offseason was a very different animal. The owners and players union spent most of it trying to work out a new collective bargaining agreement.