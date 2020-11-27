Soccer player Enzo Bova takes field for Arrowhead, club teams

Arrowhead High School's Enzo Bova is a member of the varsity soccer team and plays club ball, too. Now, the senior is a FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

Bova started playing soccer when he went to the YMCA with his parents. He enjoyed it so much, he kept playing every day.

Winning state tournaments for club are among Bova's favorite memories. A member of SC Wave -- formerly SC Waukesha -- he has taken part in lots of team success in both state and regional tournaments. The squad has even played nationally.

The game has brought Bova to North Carolina, Las Vegas, Boston, Florida and all over the midwest.

Off the field, Bova enjoys fishing. He lives on Lake Keesus, and often drops a line with his brother. He also used to play the saxophone.

Bova wants to play in college and, from there, see if he can continue playing beyond.

Advertisement

Hi, my name is Enzo Bova. I play soccer at Arrowhead High School. I am a junior and I also play for SC Wave.