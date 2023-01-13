All-Pro: Packers' Keisean Nixon, Jaire Alexander make teams

article

Green Bay Packers kick returner Keisean Nixon was named first-team 2022 All-Pro by the Associated Press, it was announced Friday, Jan. 13.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander was named a second-team All-Pro. It is Alexander's second All-Pro nod (2020) and Nixon's first.

Nixon took over primary kick return duties for the Packers in November after the team waived Amari Rodgers. Nixon led the NFL with 1,009 kick return yards.

According to the Packers, Nixon was the third player in franchise history to lead the NFL in kick return yards – the first since 1971. He was second in the NFL in yards per return (28.8) and touchdowns (1).

Nixon's touchdown was the first by a Packers kick returner since Randall Cobb in 2011, the team said, and his average was the best single-season mark in team history. Nixon had five kick returns of 50-plus yards, the Packers said; no other player in the NFL had more than two this season.

Alexander's career-high five interceptions tied for fifth in the NFL; four players tied for the lead with six. He started 16 games, and posted 56 total tackles. He was also named to his second Pro Bowl.

Former Packers wide receiver Davante Adams was named to the first team.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson were the lone unanimous choices.

See the full first and second 2022 All-Pro teams on the NFL's website.