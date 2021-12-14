Admirals tame Wild for 5th straight win

Captain Cole Schneider scored a pair of goals to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 6-3 win over the Iowa Wild Tuesday at Wells Fargo Arena.

Schneider played his 600th game in the American Hockey League (AHL). He is just the 164th player in the history of the league to reach that number. The AHL started in 1936 and more than 12,000 players have played in the league since its inception. Schneider is also tied for 126th on the AHL all-time scoring list with 463 career points.

The win was Milwaukee’s fifth straight. Iowa’s winless streak extended to eight games (0-6-1-1). The matchup was the third straight between the teams and Milwaukee won all three.

Milwaukee spent a lot of time in the penalty box. Iowa had 11 power play attempts in the game and scored on one.

The Admirals were in penalty trouble from the start. Egor Afanasyev received a double minor for high-sticking at 3:03 of the first period, giving Iowa a four-minute power play. However, the Admirals scored the special teams goal. Mathieu Olivier intercepted a pass above the Admirals left circle and sped off on a breakaway. He deked and buried the puck past the left leg of Iowa goalie Hunter Jones at 4:42 of the first period. It was Olivier’s second goal of the season, and his first shorthanded.

The Ads extended the lead to 4-1 after the second frame. Schneider put the puck into the net at 1:01 to give the Admirals a 2-0 edge. Kole Sherwood and Graham Knott assisted on Schneider’s ninth goal of the season.

Iowa scored to make it 2-1 at 4:29. After an Iowa power play, defenseman Joe Hicketts jumped into the play and sent a shot into the net for his sixth goal of the year.

Schneider scored his second of the game at 6:31 when he cleaned up a rebound and slid a backhander into the goal for his 10th of the year. Graham Knott and Freddy Allard recorded the assists.

Milwaukee’s Cody Glass scored his fourth goal of the season when he batted a rebound of a Rocco Grimaldi shot into the cage at 8:44 of the second period. Matt Donovan joined Grimaldi in the assists column.

Iowa’s Joseph Cramarossa scored at 7:23 of the third period to get the Wild within a pair.

The Admirals Joseph LaBate was able to score with a defender on his right hip. LaBate skated from the red line into the offensive zone and raised a shot over the glove of Iowa’s relief goalie Trevin Kozlowski at 10:31 of the third stanza. Cole Smith earned the sole assist.

Anthony Richard scored another shorthanded goal when he fired a shot from the right circle over the right shoulder of Kozlowski. It was Richard’s third goal of the season and was assisted by Matt Donovan at 15:45 of the final frame.

Cramarossa scored on the power play at 16:24 of the third period to close the scoring.

Milwaukee goalie Connor Ingram stopped 41 shots to earn the win.