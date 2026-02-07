Milwaukee Admirals fall to Rockford IceHogs; 3-1

article

The Milwaukee Admirals outshot the Icehogs 28-19 but couldn’t generate enough momentum to complete a comeback, falling 3-1 to the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday night, Feb. 7 at Panther Arena.

Ads fall to IceHogs

What we know:

The last time the Admirals and the IceHogs faced off, the game totaled 126 penalty minutes, and that trend continued with 110 penalty minutes in the first period alone, including a pair of fights just 22 seconds after puck drop.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Zach L’Heureux opened the scoring for Milwaukee after he collected a loose puck in the Ads zone and capitalized on the mistake by converting on a breakaway breaking and beating Rockford Goalie Drew Commesso five-hole.

Rockford responded late in the period, scoring back-to-back goals just 26 seconds apart to give them a 2-1 lead going into the second. Gavin Hayes picked up the first one at with 1:59 to go in the first and the was quickly followed by Kevin Lombari’s tally at 18:27.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Halfway through the second period Nick Lardis snapped a quick shot passed Ads netminder Matt Murray to push Rockford’s lead to 3-1.

The Ads pulled Murray with just over four minutes remaining in the third, in favor of an extra attacker, but could not find their groove to erase the two-goal deficit. Even after Joakim Kemell rang a shot off the post to try and spark a late rally.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

With the AHL All-Star break coming up this week, Milwaukee will return to play at Rockford for back-to-back games next Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 14th and 15th. The Admirals come back to Panther Arena to host the Texas Stars Wednesday, Feb 18.