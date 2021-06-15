Aaron Rodgers rumors not swaying Broncos star Von Miller: 'We've got Drew Lock'

article

The Denver Broncos have been rumored to be a possible landing spot for Aaron Rodgers should the Green Bay Packers finally decide to trade the reigning MVP.

Broncos linebacker Von Miller told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Saturday he knows what Rodgers could bring to any team – let alone his own.

"It’s crazy to think about, you know, getting an Aaron Rodgers," Miller told the newspaper. "You put him on any team in the league and he changes that team."

The Broncos have Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater on the roster. The team traded for Bridgewater after the Carolina Panthers acquired Sam Darnold in the offseason.

Miller said having the quarterback room filled makes him want to pump the brakes on getting caught up in any rumor floating out there.

"If you get too emotionally involved in those guys, and then it doesn’t happen, now you got Lock over here looking like … what about now?’" he told the Review-Journal. "So you don’t want to get too emotionally attached to the rumors.

"You start thinking, ‘Oh, we’re going to get Aaron Rodgers or Deshaun Watson.’ But hold on, wait a minute, we’ve got Drew Lock. That’s who we’re running with. That’s who we’re going into the season with until anything changes."

Lock will be entering his third season in the NFL. He played and started in 13 games for Denver in 2020. He had 2,933 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and a league-leading 15 interceptions.

Bridgewater was back in the saddle for the Panthers in 2020 after spending 2018 and 2019 as a backup in New Orleans. He had 3,733 passing yards, 15 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in 15 games.