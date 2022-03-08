Aaron Rodgers returning, Packers fans react

article

Aaron Rodgers was the talk of the town Tuesday after he confirmed he would be back the Green Bay Packers.

From local news to sports talk radio – even a west side bar, the quarterback got people in Milwaukee talking.

"That is outstanding news for us," said Anthony Luchini, co-owner of Kelly's Bleachers. "Aaron Rodgers and the Packers just brings more people to watch the Packers."

Whether they love him or he's not their cup of tea, Packers fans had plenty to say about No. 12. Some said it wouldn't hurt taking home a few more Lombardi Trophies.

"I like having him around," fan Kent Fassbender of Hartford said. "Hopefully one of these years we get back to Super Bowl and take care of business."

Not everyone listened to the chatter about Rodgers.

"I thought he was going to stay," said fan Josh Zuehlke of Wauwatosa. "That doesn’t particularly bother me that they haven’t got a Super Bowl. We’ve had a hell of a team every year, and we’ve been close."

Some fans are not in the quarterback's corner. One fan wrote on Facebook: "I would have traded him. They have had great records and still no Super Bowls in over 10 years." Another on Twitter wrote "the drama continues."

All the fans who spoke to FOX6 News said Rodgers has the talent and deserves whatever money he'll get for staying. And even though the Packers did not make it to the Super Bowl, it is still fun watching playoff games.

