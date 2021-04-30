Aaron Rodgers, Packers: Sports radio callers sound off

article

Aaron Rodgers and his reported desire to leave the Green Bay Packers has become the talk of the town, especially on sports radio.

At 97.3 The Game, sports fans were full of opinions Friday, April 30 when it comes to the quarterback.

As fans turned the dial to The Game's "The Crossover" it was clear they were unhappy, upset and angry -- and they didn't hold back. There was some animosity toward no. 12 and the higher-ups within the Packers organization -- including team President/CEO Mark Murphy and General Manager Brian Gutekunst.

"This is a total joke. This has been going on for years. Yes, Rodgers is a diva. He’s got an ego problem." said caller Scott from Cudahy. "I think the Packers will be worse than the Jacksonville Jaguars next year. That’s how bad and devastated I am."

Hosts Ted Davis and Bob Brainerd weighed in on Thursday's news, too.

"The timing of that was a nuclear blast in the football world. Four hours before the draft? Boom, here it comes," said Davis.

Advertisement

"It's like Rodgers had on the button. The big ACME button the Coyote uses and then he just goes, now," Brainerd said.

Another Packers fan sent the hosts a text with his thoughts on Rodgers: "Guaranteed, wherever he goes next, they’ll give him whoever he wants and he’ll win like Tom Brady."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"If I had some way to get (Gutekunst and Murphy) out of there, I would say, you’re fired," Scott said.

"Murphy’s going to fire himself? No, that’s not going to happen and Gutekunst has been on the job for four years now?" said Brainerd.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

"That’s where Green Bay is totally unique in the sports world is that, there’s not an owner who can fly off the handle," Davis said.

One fan added that the only bright spot from Thursday was the Brewers beating the Dodgers.