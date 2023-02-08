Aaron Rodgers' NFL decision will come after 'isolation retreat' where he will be in complete darkness

article

What Aaron Rodgers does next in his future Hall of Fame career is one of the NFL’s biggest storylines this offseason.

Rodgers is still under contract with the Green Bay Packers , but even they know his decision could end up being a trade request, or even retirement.

That last part is "for sure" in the cards, Rodgers told "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday. But he also told them how he expects to find clarity on what he wants to do with his future.

"I think it’s going to be important to get through this week and then to take my isolation retreat and just to be able to contemplate," Rodgers said. "All things, my future, and then make a decision I feel like is best for me moving forward and the highest interest of my happiness."

What does Rodgers mean by an "isolation retreat?"

Well, it’s four days of complete darkness and isolation in a house. That means no sounds, music or any entertainment. Just Rodgers and his thoughts (food will be given to him throughout in some capacity).

At any point, Rodgers is allowed to walk out the door if he feels the need.

"I’ve had a number of friends who have done it and have had profound experiences," Rodgers added. "It’s something that’s been on my radar for a few years now and I feel like it would be awesome to do regardless of where I was leaning after this season. It’s been on the calendar for months and months and months and it’s coming up in a couple of days."

Rodgers going on these life-changing retreats is nothing new. He’s been open to having gone on one where he consumed ayahuasca in South America prior to winning back-to-back MVPs in 2020 and 2021.

Ayahuasca is described as an herbal drink that is used by countries in the Amazon, producing a psychoactive effect.

"I don't think it's a coincidence," Rodgers said on the "Aubrey Marcus Podcast" about ayahuasca and winning the awards. "I really don't. I don't really believe in coincidences at this point. It's the universe bringing things to happen when they're supposed to happen."

Rodgers said his "self-love" improved as well after those journeys, and he might not be done with it either.

"To me, one of the core tenets of your mental health is that self-love. That’s what ayahuasca did for me, was help me see how to unconditionally love myself. It’s only in that unconditional self-love, that then I’m able to truly be able to unconditionally love others. And what better way to work on my mental health than to have an experience like that?" he said.

The Packers are at a standstill until Rodgers ultimately makes his decision. They have former first-round pick Jordan Love waiting in the wings if Rodgers decides he doesn’t want to be in Green Bay anymore.

And if that is the case, teams like the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets could come calling with trade packages. Rodgers also noted that he is willing to rework his deal for the 2023 season, which carries a cap hit of $31.6 million. He has $59.465 million guaranteed to play next season.

Rodgers will be turning 40 on Dec. 2 of this year, and is still playing at an elite level despite the Packers’ struggles this season on offense. He threw for 3,695 yards with 26 touchdowns to 12 interceptions, going 8-9 in his 17 starts. Rodgers was working with new receivers, including Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson, while Davante Adams was traded to the Raiders last offseason. That, and a mix of offensive line injuries, stymied his offensive production.

If he decides to play, Rodgers will be entering Year 19 in the NFL. He has spent 18 seasons in Green Bay after being selected 24th overall out of Cal in the 2005 NFL Draft.