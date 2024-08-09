Aaron Rodgers met with estranged father for first time since 2014 last year, book says

article

It's no secret Aaron Rodgers doesn't have much of a relationship with his family in recent years.

But several weeks before suiting up for the New York Jets, Rodgers met up with his father.

According to the New York Post, a new biography on Rodgers written by Ian O'Connor says Rodgers and his father saw each other for the first time in "years" after Rodgers' father, Ed, visited him at last year's American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe.

After not seeing or speaking to each other since late 2014, Rodgers said he wound up spotting his father, who got a ticket to the event. The two shared an emotional embrace, and the father and son exchanged "I love yous."

Rodgers admitted he considered avoiding his father but opted not to "because I do love him." And he does not have "animosity toward him, even with all the stuff that’s been said and done."

"That was a special moment," Rodgers later told O’Connor, who wrote that Rodgers told his caddie and good friend Jordan Russell the meetup "needed to happen."

Ed added that it was "amazing."

Rodgers' parents both attended his Jets debut, when he lasted just four plays after rupturing his Achilles. They did attend several Green Bay Packers games despite communication being cut off.

Despite being at his Jets debut, the book notes, his parents did not see him afterward, nor at any point in his recovery.

Rodgers, though, told O'Connor any chance of reconciliation goes through his father. However, "every time I think it’s getting closer, some weird things happen," he said.

"But I would like a relationship with my dad for sure."

Rodgers' parents blame his ex-girlfriend, Olivia Munn, for the fractured relationship. But Rodgers and Munn deny she had played a primary role in the quarterback deciding to cut off his family.

It was relatively unknown Rodgers didn't speak to his family until his brother, Jordan, appeared on "The Bachelorette" and broke the news.

Rodgers, 40, begins his 20th NFL season Sept. 9 in San Francisco against the 49ers.