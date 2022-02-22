Aaron Rodgers: 'There will be no news today; no decision on my future'

article

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers cleared up speculation on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Feb. 22 by saying simply, "There will be no news today -- no decision on my future."

Rodgers indicated to McAfee that he just got back from a 12-day panchakarma – which is a cleanse which originated in India. Rodgers said that was something he has done in the off-season in the past.

Rodgers has noted in the past a decision on his future will be made soon.

VIEWER NOTE: Some of the language in the video stream below is not suitable for all viewers.

Late Monday, Rodgers thanked current and former teammates and coaches in an Instagram message posted amid speculation about the reigning NFL MVP’s future.

Rodgers also thanked Packers coach Matt LaFleur and reserve quarterbacks Jordan Love and Kurt Benkert as well as former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and quarterback coach Luke Getsy.

"You guys made every day so much fun and I’m so thankful for the daily laughs and stress relief you brought me every week of the year," Rodgers said. "I love you guys."

Rodgers said after the season that he would try to make a decision about his 2022 plans in relatively short order rather than dragging out the process. The four-time MVP said at the time that he hadn't ruled out any option, including returning to the Packers for an 18th season, retiring or requesting a trade.

Associated Press contributed to this report.