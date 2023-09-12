Aaron Rodgers tore Achilles tendon, likely ending 1st Jets season

article

Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles tendon on just a few plays into his New York Jets regular-season debut, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday.

An MRI on Tuesday confirmed the four-time NFL MVP's injury, a person told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce it. The report from Schefter went on to say Rodgers' season is now over.

On his fourth regular-season snap in a Jets uniform, Rodgers tried to avoid a rushing Leonard Floyd, who wrapped up the quarterback and spun him down to the MetLife Stadium turf. Rodgers stood up after a few moments, looked over to the Jets' sideline and then sat on the turf – seemingly knowing he was seriously hurt.

He needed help from trainers to get to New York’s sideline, where he was taken to the blue medical tent to be examined. Rodgers then got on a cart to go to the locker room, hopped off near the tunnel and limped inside.

Zach Wilson replaced Rodgers just 3:45 into the game and finished 14 of 21 for 140 yards with a touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson and an interception in an overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills.

"It caught us off guard," cornerback Sauce Gardner said. "But we dedicated winning the game to him."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.