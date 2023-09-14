Aaron Rodgers Achilles tear: ‘Surgery went great’

article

New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers said surgery on his torn Achilles "went great," posting an update on Instagram Thursday night, Sept. 14.

Rodgers said in a post on his Instagram Stories "Surgery went great yesterday. Thank you for all the love and prayers and support. And thanks to the (goat emoji) Dr. ElAttrache and his staff for starting me on the road to recovery."

Rodgers' season ended Monday night on the fourth snap of his debut with his new team Monday night during the Jets' season-opening 22-16 overtime win over Buffalo.

"The night is darkest before the dawn," the New York Jets quarterback wrote on Instagram on Wednesday night. "And I shall rise yet again."

"Thank you to every person that has reached out, called, texted, DM’d, connected through a friend, etc.," Rodgers wrote. "It has meant a ton to me, and I’ll try and get back to all of you soon.

"I’m completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today."

Rodgers closed his post with: "Proud of my guys, 1-0."

There had been some doubt as to whether Rodgers would consider retiring, although Jets coach Robert Saleh offered some optimism earlier Wednesday.

"I haven't gone down that road with him," Saleh said. "I mean, I'd be shocked if this is the way he's going to go out. But at the same time, for him, he's working through a whole lot of headspace, things that he needs to deal with. That will be the last thing I talk to him about."

Rodgers is facing a long, arduous recovery and rehabilitation from the injury.

"I would think that somebody of his caliber, I would bet that he would have no problem coming back from it," said Matt LaFleur, Rodgers' former coach in Green Bay. "I really believe it. I know the type of worker he is, and so it’s just going to be a choice of whether or not he wants to continue to play or not."

Rodgers turns 40 in December and had considered retirement before coming out of a self-reflective darkness retreat in February and saying he intended to continue to play — and wanted it to be with the Jets.

His trade to New York from Green Bay in April raised expectations for a franchise that hasn't made the playoffs in 12 years, to the point there were high hopes for a run at a Super Bowl. Now, Rodgers won't be able to contribute on the field the rest of this season, but the Jets hope he'll still help the team end its postseason drought by staying connected to his teammates and coaches.

"It's important for him, his mental health and healing," Saleh said. "But his presence, his words, his verbiage, like I've said, he's as much a football coach as he is a player. And just having his presence, his thoughts, his words and his leadership, I think anybody would want that."

The Jets are turning back to Zach Wilson to replace Rodgers after the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft struggled mightily during his first two seasons — prompting New York to pursue a franchise-lifting signal caller.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.