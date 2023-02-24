2023 Brewers single game tickets; promotion offers giveaways
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers single-game tickets for 2023 go on sale on Saturday, Feb. 25 – and with that sale, the team is offering a special one-day promotion. Among the giveaways is a new 2023 Toyota Camry XLE.
A news release says single-game tickets for all Brewers 2023 regular season home games go on sale at 9 a.m. CT Saturday. For every ticket purchased on that day, fans will automatically be entered to win one of 25 major prizes.
This opportunity lasts one day only and applies to ticket purchases that take place between 9 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. CT. Each ticket purchased counts as one entry and there is no limit on the number of entries per person. For a complete list of rules, including opportunities to enter without purchase, you are invited to visit brewers.com/25.
The Brewers have gathered gift ideas from fans on their most sought-after experiences and have included them in this promotion. Purchases can be for any game in the 2023 season. A partial list of the prizes includes:
- Brand new 2023 Toyota Camry XLE
- Trip for two to a Brewers away series
- Trip for two to spring training 2024
- Complimentary Club Level Suite
- Pre-game meet and greet with a Brewers player
- Sit in the television booth with Brewers announcers
- Gift your child the chance to run in the Johnsonville Mini-Sausage Race during a game
- Mark Attanasio’s personal seats (4) for a home game
- Bernie’s Slide Experience – the ride of a lifetime
- Gold parking for the 2023 season
- Player worn jerseys from Opening Day 2023
- And more!
Tickets will be available for purchase starting at 9 a.m. at brewers.com or 1-800-933-7890, as well as the American Family Field Ticket Office. All online and phone purchases will be digitally delivered via MLB Ballpark app.
In addition, officials announced that J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard will open its doors to the public on Monday, April 3 when the Brewers take on the New York Mets at 1:10 p.m. in the 2023 Home Opener.
