This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial team was not involved with the creation of this content.

Creating a More Equitable Wisconsin

At UW Credit Union, our mission is to "improve the financial wellbeing of people." That commitment starts with the 290,000 members we serve and extends to the communities in which they live. Through charitable giving, job creation, sustainable practices and more, UW Credit Union has a rich history of investing in our local communities.

And there is more to be done.

The pandemic has brought increased attention to the pervasive racial disparities in our Madison and Milwaukee communities. Black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) are facing barriers to achieving economic mobility and educational opportunities. There are many organizations doing great work to reduce this gap, and we want to help propel transformational programming solutions forward to achieve a more equitable future.

Advertisement

We have established a new fund that seeks to elevate the great community work already in progress: the UW Credit Union Fund for Racial Equity. This fund reflects our commitment to improve the financial wellbeing and financial capability of Black people, indigenous people and communities of color, and in turn, create a more equitable place where everyone can thrive.