Extraordinary Headache & Migraine Care in Mequon

Mind+ Neurology, a new headache and migraine clinic led by double board-certified headache neurologist, Dr. Aaron H Bubolz, DO trained at Mayo Clinic, announced the opening of their 6,000 square-foot clinic at 12200 Corporate Parkway, Suite 400 Mequon, Wisconsin 53092. Mind+ Neurology is the first provider in the United States to offer walk-in Headache Urgent Care to treat patients suffering from headache and migraine. Their membership program offers transparent service fees which are up to 50% less than typical clinics in the region, and no charge for virtual follow-up visits. Mind+ is accepting most insurance and is welcoming new patients - no referral required. Appointments can be booked online by visiting www.mindplusclinic.com.

Mind+ Neurology has applied specific design features to enhance the patient experience, including:

Lighting layout, hue, and diffusion to minimize migraine triggers

Acoustical systems for sound dampening and absorption to control trigger-inducing noise

Novel floor plan which isolates clinician workspaces from patient environments

Dedicated quiet room for patients with an active migraine

The first headache procedure rooms in the country with patient controlled experiential lighting, sound, and projection to ease anxiety

IV therapy bays deliver the most effective acute and preventative treatments for headache and migraine

Mind+ Neurology co-founders include Dr. Aaron H Bubolz, DO, who serves as CMO and the lead practicing board-certified headache neurologist, CEO Aaron Hart, and COO Jacob Hart, RN, BSN, MBA. Experienced healthcare leaders and care providers, the co-founders understand first-hand the profound lack of access to effective headache care. With a vision to define the future of headache care for generations, they saw an opportunity to build an innovative care model that delivers the care headache and migraine sufferers deserve.

"Mind+ sees an opportunity to provide immediate and ongoing access to comprehensive care and an exceptional experience that promises to ultimately reduce or free our patients from pain so they can regain control of their lives," said Dr. Bubolz. "Our mission is to provide extraordinary comprehensive care to end suffering from headache and migraine," stated Dr. Bubolz. "We will never stop until our patients get their lives back."

For more information, please visit mindplusclinic.com or call 888-585-7975.