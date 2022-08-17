Expand / Collapse search

Zoo a la Carte preview

By
Published 
Real Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Christina Van Zelst gets a look at this year's Zoo a la Carte, taking place at the Milwaukee County Zoo August 18-21.

Zoo a la Carte Preview

Christina gets a look at food offerings for Zoo a la Carte

Sweet treats available at Zoo a la Carte

Christina Van Zelst gets a look at food options at Zoo a la Carte

Racine all-electric buses; city awarded $3.8M for 4 new buses
article

Racine all-electric buses; city awarded $3.8M for 4 new buses

Racine has been awarded $3,796,872 from the U.S. government to buy four additional all-electric buses and increase its fleet to 13.

Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin; contest enters 7th year
article

Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin; contest enters 7th year

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group have partnered for the seventh year to put on the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest.