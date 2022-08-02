Wisconsin State Fair excitement

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The countdown is on to the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair! Brhett Vickery is out at the fairgrounds with what you need to know.
Sampling a Sporkies finalist
Brhett Vickery samples Flamin' Hot Cheetos chicken on-a-stick
Cream puff details
Don't forget to have a cream puff at the Wisconsin State Fair!
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Brookfield East High School senior Brooke Salomone is the winner of the 2023 Wisconsin State Park and Forest vehicle admission sticker design contest winner.
The Wisconsin State Fair is just days away! FOX6's Brhett Vickery is getting a look at all the fun and food.