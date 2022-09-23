Expand / Collapse search

Where to find the spookiest shops in the area

Published 
Real Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - For some local shops, ‘spooky’ isn't just for a season! Molly Snyder from OnMilwaukee tells us about some of the spookiest and ‘witchiest’ shops in the area.

Featured stores:
Omen
Altered State of Mind
Tippecanoe Herbs & Apothecary

 

