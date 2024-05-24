MILWAUKEE - The War Memorial Beer Garden is open for the season. Over the past three years, it has raised more than $100,000 to help fund programming at the War Memorial Center. Brian Kramp is there learning about what they have planned for Memorial Day weekend.
War Memorial Center Field of Flags
For Memorial Day this year 27,316 flags have been placed in the Field of Flags at the War Memorial Center representing Wisconsin’s killed in action since the Civil War.
War Memorial Beer Garden now open
The War Memorial Beer Garden opens today. Brian Kramp is there learning about what they have planned for Memorial Day weekend.