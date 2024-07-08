Expand / Collapse search

Villa Terrace Art Museum celebrates 100 years

By
Published  July 8, 2024 10:46am CDT
Real Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - This week, Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum turns 100! To celebrate, the museum is hosting an array of Centennial Celebration activities. Brian Kramp is at the museum, where the entire family can shop, watch and create to celebrate the big anniversary.

Exploring the garden at Villa Terrace Art Museum

Brian Kramp is at Villa Terrace Art Museum, where the entire family can shop, watch and create to celebrate the big anniversary.

100 events in their 100th year; Villa Terrace Art Museum

