Valentine's Day-themed cocktails
MILWAUKEE - Whether you're getting ready for Galentine's Day brunch or date night with your sweetie, author and cocktail historian Jeanette Hurt has a drink for the occasion!
Glitter Cosmo
1 1/2 oz. vodka, preferably citrus vodka
1 oz. orange liqueur
1/4 oz. lime juice
1/4 oz. simple syrup
1/2 oz. cranberry juice
Citrus bitters
Shake all ingredients together for 30 seconds, strain into martini or coupe glass, garnish with twist of lemon or lime.
Zeldapolitan
1 1/2 oz. gin
1/2 oz. cranberry juice
1/2 oz. lime juice
1/2 oz. simple syrup
Citrus bitters
Shake all ingredients together for 30 seconds, strain into martini or coupe glass, garnish with twist of lime.