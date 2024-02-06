Valentine's Day-themed cocktails

Whether you're getting ready for Galentine's Day brunch or date night with your sweetie, author and cocktail historian Jeanette Hurt has a drink for the occasion!





Glitter Cosmo

1 1/2 oz. vodka, preferably citrus vodka

1 oz. orange liqueur

1/4 oz. lime juice

1/4 oz. simple syrup

1/2 oz. cranberry juice

Citrus bitters



Shake all ingredients together for 30 seconds, strain into martini or coupe glass, garnish with twist of lemon or lime.



Zeldapolitan

1 1/2 oz. gin

1/2 oz. cranberry juice

1/2 oz. lime juice

1/2 oz. simple syrup

Citrus bitters



Shake all ingredients together for 30 seconds, strain into martini or coupe glass, garnish with twist of lime.

