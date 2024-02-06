Expand / Collapse search

Valentine's Day-themed cocktails

By Fox6 Digital News Team
Published 
Real Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Whether you're getting ready for Galentine's Day brunch or date night with your sweetie, author and cocktail historian Jeanette Hurt has a drink for the occasion!

Valentine's Day-themed cocktails

Author and cocktail historian Jeanette Hurt shows us how to make Valentine's Day-themed cocktails



Glitter Cosmo
1 1/2 oz. vodka, preferably citrus vodka
1 oz. orange liqueur
1/4 oz. lime juice
1/4 oz. simple syrup
1/2 oz. cranberry juice
Citrus bitters

Shake all ingredients together for 30 seconds, strain into martini or coupe glass, garnish with twist of lemon or lime.

Zeldapolitan
1 1/2 oz. gin
1/2 oz. cranberry juice
1/2 oz. lime juice
1/2 oz. simple syrup
Citrus bitters

Shake all ingredients together for 30 seconds, strain into martini or coupe glass, garnish with twist of lime.
 