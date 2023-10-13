Unexpected uses for pumpkin
MILWAUKEE - Pumpkin is everywhere this time of year! Registered Dietitian Kate Peterson shows us some unexpected uses for pumpkin this season.
Pumpkin pasta:
Sauté shallot, garlic and tomatoes in olive oil. Add to a blender with 1 cup pumpkin purée, salt, pepper and 1 cup half-and-half. Blend until smooth. Top your favorite pasta.
Pumpkin cold foam:
- ¼ c heavy cream
- 2 Tbsp pumpkin puree
- Sprinkle of cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice
- 2 tsp powdered sugar
Froth cream with sugar, then add pumpkin and froth for a few more seconds. Add to top of hot or iced coffee.