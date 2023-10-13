Pumpkin is everywhere this time of year! Registered Dietitian Kate Peterson shows us some unexpected uses for pumpkin this season.

Pumpkin pasta:

Sauté shallot, garlic and tomatoes in olive oil. Add to a blender with 1 cup pumpkin purée, salt, pepper and 1 cup half-and-half. Blend until smooth. Top your favorite pasta.



Pumpkin cold foam:

¼ c heavy cream

2 Tbsp pumpkin puree

Sprinkle of cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice

2 tsp powdered sugar

Froth cream with sugar, then add pumpkin and froth for a few more seconds. Add to top of hot or iced coffee.