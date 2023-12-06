Expand / Collapse search

The Tom & Jerry; How to make this cold-weather cocktail

By Fox6 Digital News Team
Published 
Real Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - As the temperatures drop, the drinks are heating up! Author and cocktail historian Jeanette Hurt shows us how to make a Tom & Jerry.

Basic Tom & Jerry
Batter
4 eggs, separated 
1 cup powdered sugar
1/2 tsp. cream of tartar
1 tsp. vanilla extract

Whip egg whites with cream of tartar until stiff peaks form. Gradually add ½ cup powdered sugar and vanilla extract. in a separate bowl. whip egg yolks with remaining sugar. Fold egg yolk mixture into egg whites.
Refrigerate until ready to use. Makes enough for about eight cocktails.

Cocktail
½ cup batter
2 oz. brandy
1 oz. rum
4 to 5 oz. hot milk

GLASS: mug
GARNISH: 1/8 to 1/4 tsp. grated nutmeg

Heat milk until almost but not quite scalded. While milk is heating. warm up a mug with hot water, then discard the water. Pour brandy and rum into the bottom of the mug, add batter, then pour warm milk on top. Grate nutmeg as garnish.

