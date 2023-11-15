Thanksgiving cocktails that are sure to impress your guests
MILWAUKEE - Author and cocktail historian Jeanette Hurt shows us three simple cocktails that are sure to impress your guests this Thanksgiving.
Bloody Easy Bloody Mary
1 oz. to 2 oz. Twisted Path Bloody Vodka
3 oz. to 6 oz. tomato juice
Glass: Pint or tumbler,
Garnish with your favorite toppings
Shake ingredients with ice before straining into a glass.
Chai-Der
1 1/2 to 2 oz. Twisted Path chai liqueur
3 to 4 oz. apple cider
If hot: serve in a mug, garnish with a slice of lemon; if cold, serve over ice in a rocks or highball glass with slice of lemon. Optional: Add some orange or angostura bitters.
If cold, shake with ice, then strain. If hot, stir.
Black Friday Manhattan
2 oz. Black Friday bourbon
1 oz. Sweet vermouth
2 dashes Angostura bitters
Stir all ingredients together with ice, strain into rocks glass, garnish with a cherry or twist of citrus.