Thanksgiving cocktails that are sure to impress your guests

Author and cocktail historian Jeanette Hurt shows us three simple cocktails that are sure to impress your guests this Thanksgiving.





Bloody Easy Bloody Mary

1 oz. to 2 oz. Twisted Path Bloody Vodka

3 oz. to 6 oz. tomato juice

Glass: Pint or tumbler,

Garnish with your favorite toppings

Shake ingredients with ice before straining into a glass.



Chai-Der

1 1/2 to 2 oz. Twisted Path chai liqueur

3 to 4 oz. apple cider



If hot: serve in a mug, garnish with a slice of lemon; if cold, serve over ice in a rocks or highball glass with slice of lemon. Optional: Add some orange or angostura bitters.

If cold, shake with ice, then strain. If hot, stir.



Black Friday Manhattan

2 oz. Black Friday bourbon

1 oz. Sweet vermouth

2 dashes Angostura bitters

Stir all ingredients together with ice, strain into rocks glass, garnish with a cherry or twist of citrus.

