Thanksgiving cocktails that are sure to impress your guests

By Fox6 Digital News Team
Published 
MILWAUKEE - Author and cocktail historian Jeanette Hurt shows us three simple cocktails that are sure to impress your guests this Thanksgiving. 

Bloody Easy Bloody Mary
1 oz. to 2 oz. Twisted Path Bloody Vodka
3 oz. to 6 oz. tomato juice
Glass: Pint or tumbler, 
Garnish with your favorite toppings 

Shake ingredients with ice before straining into a glass. 

Chai-Der
1 1/2 to 2 oz. Twisted Path chai liqueur
3 to 4 oz. apple cider

If hot: serve in a mug, garnish with a slice of lemon; if cold, serve over ice in a rocks or highball glass with slice of lemon. Optional: Add some orange or angostura bitters.

If cold, shake with ice, then strain. If hot, stir. 

Black Friday Manhattan
2 oz. Black Friday bourbon
1 oz. Sweet vermouth
2 dashes Angostura bitters

Stir all ingredients together with ice, strain into rocks glass, garnish with a cherry or twist of citrus. 
 