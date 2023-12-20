MILWAUKEE - The mission of Tenuta’s Italian Restaurant is to make simple, tasty, authentic Italian food, and they’ve been doing it that way for the past 20 years. Brian Kramp is with a family that promises each dish they make will give you a little taste of Italy in every bite.
Tenuta’s Italian Restaurant; Celebrating 20 years in Bay View
With a passion for great food and treating people like family, Tenuta’s Italian Restaurant opened up in 2002 with a goal to bringing a vast knowledge of Italian cuisine and recipes to Milwaukee’s Bay View Neighborhood.
Simple, tasty, authentic Italian food at Tenuta's Italian Restaurant
With a passion for great food and treating people like family, Tenuta’s Italian Restaurant opened up in 2002 with a goal to bringing a vast knowledge of Italian cuisine and recipes to Milwaukee’s Bay View Neighborhood.