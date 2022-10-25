Sweet twist on popular TikTok trend: Halloween buttercream board

Having a Halloween party this weekend? Add this buttercream board to the menu! Jennifer Goldbeck from Delicately Delicious joins us to explain the sweet twist on the popular TikTok trend.

Not up for making your own? Order a Halloween buttercream board from Delicately Delicious! Use the coupon code ‘FOX6’ for $5 off.



For the board

1 platter or several dinner plates

Spoons and butter knives

1 batch of homemade or store-bought buttercream

Gel food color of your choice

Assortment of cookies or brownie pieces

Mini cupcakes/cupcakes

Halloween sprinkles/sugar pieces/candies



Homemade Buttercream Recipe

1.5 cupcakes unsalted butter (3 sticks), room temp

1/2 tsp salt

6 cups powdered sugar

2/3 cup milk or cream

1 TBSP vanilla extract

1. In the bowl of a stand mixer or large bowl with hand mixer beat the butter on medium until smooth and soft, with no lumps.

2. Add powdered sugar by the cup, beating at least 1 minute with each addition and scraping down the bowl in between.

3. Add 1/3 cup milk and vanilla, beating on low speed until combined. Add additional milk by the tablespoon until you reach desired consistency.

4. Add a few drops of food coloring and whip at medium to low speed for 5 more minutes.



