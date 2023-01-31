Swaps for healthier comfort foods
MILWAUKEE - We all have our go-to comfort meal, but sometimes those recipes aren't the healthiest. Kate Peterson shares some simple swaps to keep us on track while eating our favorite foods.
Simple Swaps:
Substitute pumpkin purée, bananas or applesauce for oil or butter in baked goods
Use Greek yogurt in place of mayo or sour cream in some dishes
Choose lower fat dairy
Sneak in veggies wherever possible
Choose whole grains
Mash beans or mushrooms into beef
Choose ingredients wisely