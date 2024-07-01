Summery sippers; Independence Day drinks

Author and cocktail historian Jeanette Hurt shows us two drinks perfect for the Fourth of July weekend.





Frozé

8 cubes frozen rosé

1 oz. vodka

1 oz. strawberry raspberry simple syrup

3/4 oz. lime juice

2 dashes orange bitters

1 to 2 oz. rosé

Glass: wine or poco

Garnish: berries or lime wheel

Put frozen wine, vodka, syrup, lime juice and bitters into a blender, then pulse. Pour into a glass, top with wine. Garnish with fresh berries and/or lime wheels.

To make frozen rosé ice cubes, pour 750 ml bottle of wine into about 2 ice cube trays. Freeze overnight.

Strawberry Raspberry Simple Syrup

1 cup strawberries

1 cup raspberries

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

Put all ingredients into a saucepan on stove, and heat on high. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer for about 5 minutes, mashing the berries until they are pulpy. Remove from heat, let cool, strain berries out and reserve for other use (like topping ice cream).

Whiskey Highball

2 oz. whiskey

3 to 4 oz. seltzer or club soda

Glass: highball

Garnish: citrus wheel or wedge

Pour both ingredients into a glass filled with ice. Stir, add garnish.

