Summery sippers; Independence Day drinks
MILWAUKEE - Author and cocktail historian Jeanette Hurt shows us two drinks perfect for the Fourth of July weekend.
Frozé
8 cubes frozen rosé
1 oz. vodka
1 oz. strawberry raspberry simple syrup
3/4 oz. lime juice
2 dashes orange bitters
1 to 2 oz. rosé
Glass: wine or poco
Garnish: berries or lime wheel
Put frozen wine, vodka, syrup, lime juice and bitters into a blender, then pulse. Pour into a glass, top with wine. Garnish with fresh berries and/or lime wheels.
To make frozen rosé ice cubes, pour 750 ml bottle of wine into about 2 ice cube trays. Freeze overnight.
Strawberry Raspberry Simple Syrup
1 cup strawberries
1 cup raspberries
1 cup sugar
1 cup water
Put all ingredients into a saucepan on stove, and heat on high. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer for about 5 minutes, mashing the berries until they are pulpy. Remove from heat, let cool, strain berries out and reserve for other use (like topping ice cream).
Whiskey Highball
2 oz. whiskey
3 to 4 oz. seltzer or club soda
Glass: highball
Garnish: citrus wheel or wedge
Pour both ingredients into a glass filled with ice. Stir, add garnish.