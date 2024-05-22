Expand / Collapse search

Summertime essentials for families

Published  May 22, 2024 11:50am CDT
Real Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Although summer gives us so much to look forward to, it also brings new parenting problems – from avoiding bug bites to keeping the kids entertained! Parenting contributor Carly Dorogi shares some solutions to those problems. 

Summertime essentials for families

Parenting contributor Carly Dorogi shares summer essentials for families.

Featured Products: 

imPRESS Available at Ulta Beauty 

Camp Snap Camera (Use code MOMSDEAL10 for $10 off, now through June 17)

WowWee BATTLESHIP SPLASH Game - Available at Walmart, Amazon & Target

Uncle Matt's (Use code MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off juice boxes when you order online)

Dr. Killigan's Pest Solutions The Fly Inn Flying Insect Trap (Use code 15MOMSDEAL for 15% off on website and Amazon)