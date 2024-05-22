Summertime essentials for families
MILWAUKEE - Although summer gives us so much to look forward to, it also brings new parenting problems – from avoiding bug bites to keeping the kids entertained! Parenting contributor Carly Dorogi shares some solutions to those problems.
Featured Products:
imPRESS Available at Ulta Beauty
Camp Snap Camera (Use code MOMSDEAL10 for $10 off, now through June 17)
WowWee BATTLESHIP SPLASH Game - Available at Walmart, Amazon & Target
Uncle Matt's (Use code MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off juice boxes when you order online)
Dr. Killigan's Pest Solutions The Fly Inn Flying Insect Trap (Use code 15MOMSDEAL for 15% off on website and Amazon)