Summer hydration tips
MILWAUKEE - Registered Dietitian Kate Peterson shares tips on staying hydrated and cooling down on hot summer days.
Watermelon Spritzer
2 cups seedless watermelon, cubed
1/2 cup ice
1 tsp lime juice
2 tsp honey
2 cups club soda
In a blender, combine all ingredients except club soda. Blend until well combined.
Pour mixture into serving glasses and top with club soda.
Fruit Popsicle
3 Lemons juiced
1/2 cup Granulated Sugar
3 cups cold water
1/2 cup Blueberries
In a small saucepan, bring 1 cup of water to a simmer and whisk in sugar until completely dissolved. Remove from heat and allow to cool.
Pour the mixture into a blender and add in the remaining water and blueberries.
Pour the mixture into the popsicle mold or ice cube trays. Freeze for at least 4 hours.
Electrolyte Drink
2 cups coconut water
2 cups water
¼ cup lemon juice
2 Tbsp fresh ginger (optional)
¼ tsp salt
In a pitcher, combine coconut water, water, lemon juice, ginger (if using) and salt. Stir to combine. Serve in a covered pitcher in the fridge for up to one week.