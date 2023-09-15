CEDARBURG, Wis. - The Wine & Harvest Festival is back this Saturday and Sunday in Cedarburg! Brhett Vickery is at The Shops of Cedar Creek Settlement where there are plenty of activities for the entire family to enjoy this weekend.
Cedarburg's Wine & Harvest Festival takes place this weekend
Brhett Vickery is at the Shops pf Cedar Creek Settlement with a look at what to expect at this year’s Wine & Harvest Festival.
Stroll The Shops of Cedar Creek Settlement during the Wine & Harvest Festival
Brhett Vickery is at the Shops pf Cedar Creek Settlement with a look at what to expect at this year’s Wine & Harvest Festival.