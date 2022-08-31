Storing and preserving herbs

Whether you grow them or buy them, making the most of your herbs can be difficult! Melinda Myers provides tips on how to store and preserve your leftover herbs.



Store

Store thin, leafy herbs like basil, parsley and cilantro in a jar of water inside the refrigerator. Loosely cover with a plastic bag.

Wrap thicker, leafed herbs like sage and thyme in a paper towel. Set inside a plastic bag and place in a warmer section of the refrigerator.





Preserve

Dry

Secure a small bundle with rubber band. Use a clothespin and clip onto a wire to dry in a warm dark location.



Microwave

Place herbs on a paper plate and cover with a paper towel. Start with 1 to 2 minutes on high. Repeat for 30 seconds as needed until the herbs are brittle.



Freeze

Remove leaves from stems (except for parsley). Place leaves on a cookie sheet and place in freezer. Once frozen, store in an airtight container or baggie in the freezer.

Chop herb leaves into smaller pieces. Place in an ice cube tray, cover with water or olive oil and freeze. Remove herb cubes from tray and place in freezer bag to store.



