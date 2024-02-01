Stan’s 'Share-A-Pair' Shoe and Sock Drive

Stan's Fit for Your Feet is kicking off their annual 'Share-A-Pair' Shoe and Sock Drive today! Through February 29, you can donate new or gently used shoes, sneakers, boots and new socks for men, women and kids.



Footwear and socks can be dropped off at Stan’s locations:

Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Share-A-Pair collection bins are at:

Stan’s in Brookfield at The Plaza at 17155 W. Bluemound Road

Stan’s in Glendale across from Bayshore Mall at 505 W. Silver Spring Drive

Stan’s in Greenfield in the Layton Plaza at 7405 W. Layton Avenue