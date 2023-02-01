Stan's Fit for Your Feet Share-A-Pair Shoe and Sock Drive
MILWAUKEE - Make an impact on the community by cleaning out your closet. The Stan's Fit for Your Feet annual Share-a-Pair Shoe and Sock Drive is going on all month!
The Shoe and Sock Drive accepts new and gently-used shoes, sneakers and boots, as well as new socks at all three Stan's locations in Glendale, Brookfield and Greenfield.
Donated shoes and socks will be given locally to those in need at Repairers of the Breach, Father Gene's Help Center, Milwaukee Rescue Mission, Hope House Milwaukee and other local non-profits. Some shoes are also donated to Sooles4Souls, a national non-profit that sends shoes around the world.