Expand / Collapse search

Southside Dining Week: Brew’d Burger Shop

By
Published 
Real Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Brhett Vickery is celebrating Southside Dining Week with Brew'd Burger Shop at Zócalo Food Truck Park

Southside Dining Week, sponsored by North Shore Bank, features over 30 local restaurants and runs from September 17-24.

 

Southside Dining Week: Brew’d Burger Shop

Southside Dining Week runs from September 17-24

Southside Dining Week at Brew’d Burger Shop

Southside Dining Week runs from September 17-24

Southside Dining Week: Milwaukee restaurants offer deals on meals
article

Southside Dining Week: Milwaukee restaurants offer deals on meals

More than 30 local restaurants on Milwaukee's south side are taking part in a week of great deals and great meals during North Shore Bank’s Southside Dining Week.

Stepping into fall footwear
article

Stepping into fall footwear

Fall shoes and boots are here! The latest in fall footwear.