Simple Spring Home Updates

By Fox6 Digital News Team
Published 
Real Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Ginger Lazovik with Falk Ruvin Gallagher Real Estate joins us with some simple updates that will increase the value of your home without breaking the bank.

Front & Exterior Tips:
Paint your front door
Touch up paint on trim as needed
Check grading and add mulch as needed
Powerwash your house
Edge your lawn

Backyard Tips:
Set up your patio
Add an outdoor rug, waterproof poufs, pillows and blankets for warmth

Interior Tips:
Lean into pastels and natural elements
Add fresh flowers that are low maintenance 

