Simple Spring Home Updates
MILWAUKEE - Ginger Lazovik with Falk Ruvin Gallagher Real Estate joins us with some simple updates that will increase the value of your home without breaking the bank.
Front & Exterior Tips:
Paint your front door
Touch up paint on trim as needed
Check grading and add mulch as needed
Powerwash your house
Edge your lawn
Backyard Tips:
Set up your patio
Add an outdoor rug, waterproof poufs, pillows and blankets for warmth
Interior Tips:
Lean into pastels and natural elements
Add fresh flowers that are low maintenance