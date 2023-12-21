Simple drinks to serve holiday guests

Take the stress out of holiday entertaining! Jamie Deleon, Director of Adult Beverage for Pick 'n Save and Metro Market, shows us some simple drinks to serve your guests.



Sorbet Spritz Delight

1 scoop raspberry or strawberry sorbet

4 oz. Prosecco

1 oz. vodka



In a glass, add a scoop of raspberry or strawberry sorbet, Prosecco and vodka.



Affogato Mocktail

1 shot of espresso

1 scoop vanilla gelato or ice cream

1 chocolate covered coffee bean, for garnish



In a martini glass, add espresso, vanilla gelato or ice cream and garnish with a chocolate covered coffee bean.



