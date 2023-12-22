Recipes sure to impress your guests

Create the perfect holiday spread for Christmas or New Year's! Fresh Thyme Market's registered dietitian Meghan Sedivy shows us a few festive ideas.





Citrus-Herb Stuffed Dates

Ingredients:

18-20 pecan halves

2 Tbsp. of Fresh Thyme organic maple syrup

1 (6 oz.) container dairy-free garlic and herb cheese spread alternative

1 tsp. orange zest, plus additional for garnish

2 Tbsp. fresh orange juice

1 tsp. Fresh Thyme organic fresh thyme, plus additional for garnish

18 to 20 Medjool dates, pitted



Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Line a small baking sheet with parchment paper. In a small bowl, toss pecan halves with maple syrup to coat. Transfer pecan mixture to prepared baking sheet. Bake for 5 to 7 minutes or until syrup is no longer bubbly, stirring occasionally. Remove from oven; cool completely on baking sheet.

2. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, stir together dairy-free spread, 1 tsp. orange zest, orange juice, and 1 tsp. thyme.

3. Cut a lengthwise slit into each date to create a pocket, being careful to not cut all the way through. Use a small spoon to fill each date with the herb spread mixture.

4. Top each filled date with a pecan half. Garnish with additional orange zest and fresh thyme, if desired.



Creamy Avocado Chocolate Mousse

Ingredients:

1/2 cup bittersweet chocolate chips

4 ripe avocados, halved, seeded, and peeled

2/3 cup Fresh Thyme organic maple syrup

1/2 cup unsweetened baking cocoa

1/4 cup Fresh Thyme oat milk

2 tsp. vanilla extract

1/8 tsp. Fresh Thyme fine sea salt

Fresh raspberries, for serving

Fresh mint, optional



Directions:

1. In a small microwave-safe bowl, heat chocolate chips in the microwave on medium at 30-second intervals, stirring each time, until melted.

2. In a blender or food processor, combine avocados, melted chocolate, maple syrup, cocoa, oat milk, vanilla extract, and salt. Cover and blend until smooth.

3. Cover and chill in the refrigerator for two hours before serving.

4. Serve topped with raspberries and mint, if desired.



Rosemary-Lime Pomegrante Spritzer

Ingredients:

Madhava Organic Light Agave Nectar

1 sprig fresh rosemary plus more for garnish

1 tsp. lime zest plus 1 lime, thinly sliced, for garnish

2 cups pomegranate juice

2 (12 oz.) cans lime sparkling water, chilled

Pomegranate seeds, for garnish



Directions:

1. In a small saucepan, bring agave nectar, 1 sprig rosemary, and lime zest to boiling. Remove pan from heat. Let mixture cool for 20 minutes. Remove rosemary; strain agave mixture through a fine-mesh sieve into a large pitcher.

2. Add pomegranate juice. Cover and refrigerate until serving. Just before serving, stir in sparkling water. Serve spritzers garnished with fresh rosemary, lime slices, and pomegranate seeds, if desired.



