Pumpkin chocolate chip cookies; Baking with fall flavor

Celebrate fall with a tasty twist on a classic cookie! Jennifer Goldbeck, owner of Delicately Delicious, shares a recipe for pumpkin chocolate chip cookies.



Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

2 sticks of butter, softened to room temp

3/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 tsp vanilla

1 3/4 cup flour

2/3 cup pumpkin puree, drained

2 TBSP non fat milk powder

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp baking soda

3/4 tsp cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice

1 heaping cup of chocolate chips or chopped chocolate bar

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cream the butter, pumpkin puree, sugars, and vanilla on medium until smooth and lighter in color. Scrap the bowl down a few times while creaming to fully combine ingredients.

2. Mix the dry ingredients together in a separate bowl with a whisk to distribute evenly. Add to mixer with creamed butter and pumpkin a cup at a time, mixing on low until each cup is just barely incorporated.

3. Fold in chocolate chips

4. Scoop dough by the 1/4 cup onto a parchment lined cookie sheet.

5. Bake for 9 minutes, being sure not to over bake — the cookies will continue to bake a bit after being removed from the oven.



Notes:

-Using drained pumpkin adds flavor without excess moisture, which preserves the texture of the cookie. Too much moisture makes a cake-y cookie that doesn’t spread.

-Milk powder adds flavor and chewiness to the cookie

-Chopping your favorite chocolate bar instead of using chocolate chips is a quick and easy way to elevate your cookies to gourmet status

