Paint on Port Week: Live painting, music, street eats, and more

Real Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - Paint on Port Week celebrates a vibrant and growing art community with murals, paint and sip events, and family friendly events. Brian Kramp is in Port Washington getting a look at the week-long event.

