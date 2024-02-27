On the Counter; Saturn

Take your taste buds out of this world! Ryan Castelaz, Creative Director for Agency, shows us how to make a ‘Saturn.'





Saturn

2 ounces Free Spirit Gin

1/2 ounce Passion fruit juice

1/4 ounce Ginger Passion fruit Syrup

1/2 ounce Acid Adjusted Pineapple Passion fruit Juice

3/4 ounce Pistachio Rose Orgeat



Serve in a collins glass filled with freshly crushed ice and garnish with a hollowed lemon wheel with a cocktail cherry in the middle.



Ginger Passion fruit Syrup

375 milliliter Liquid Alchemist Passion fruit Syrup

2 ounces Raw Ginger Juice



Combine and reserve for up to 7 days.

