On the Counter; Saturn
MILWAUKEE - Take your taste buds out of this world! Ryan Castelaz, Creative Director for Agency, shows us how to make a ‘Saturn.'
Saturn
2 ounces Free Spirit Gin
1/2 ounce Passion fruit juice
1/4 ounce Ginger Passion fruit Syrup
1/2 ounce Acid Adjusted Pineapple Passion fruit Juice
3/4 ounce Pistachio Rose Orgeat
Serve in a collins glass filled with freshly crushed ice and garnish with a hollowed lemon wheel with a cocktail cherry in the middle.
Ginger Passion fruit Syrup
375 milliliter Liquid Alchemist Passion fruit Syrup
2 ounces Raw Ginger Juice
Combine and reserve for up to 7 days.
Acid-Adjusted Passion fruit Pineapple Juice
20 ounces Passion fruit Juice
16 ounces Pineapple Juice
30 grams JD Carlson Acid Blend
Combine and reserve for up to 7 days.