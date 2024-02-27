Expand / Collapse search

On the Counter; Saturn

MILWAUKEE - Take your taste buds out of this world! Ryan Castelaz, Creative Director for Agency, shows us how to make a ‘Saturn.'

Saturn
2 ounces Free Spirit Gin
1/2 ounce Passion fruit juice 
1/4 ounce Ginger Passion fruit Syrup 
1/2 ounce Acid Adjusted Pineapple Passion fruit Juice
3/4 ounce Pistachio Rose Orgeat

Serve in a collins glass filled with freshly crushed ice and garnish with a hollowed lemon wheel with a cocktail cherry in the middle.
 

Ginger Passion fruit Syrup
375 milliliter Liquid Alchemist Passion fruit Syrup
2 ounces Raw Ginger Juice

Combine and reserve for up to 7 days.
 

Acid-Adjusted Passion fruit Pineapple Juice
20 ounces Passion fruit Juice
16 ounces Pineapple Juice
30 grams JD Carlson Acid Blend

Combine and reserve for up to 7 days.
 