On the Counter; N/A Tiki Punch

MILWAUKEE - Ryan Castelaz, owner of The Counter Day Bar, shows us how to mix up an N/A tiki punch.

N/A Tiki Punch
1.5 ounces Ritual Rum Alternative
1 ounce Lyre's Amaretti
1 ounce Pineapple Juice
1 ounce Lime Juice
1 ounce Cherry Syrup
.75 ounce Twisted Alchemy Passion fruit Juice
Mint Crown + Pineapple Wedge

Combine all ingredients into the small half of a shaker, then fill the shaker tin with ice. Shake for 12 seconds, then strain into a pearl diver glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with a crown of fresh mint and a pineapple wedge.
 

