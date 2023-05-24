On the Counter; N/A Tiki Punch
MILWAUKEE - Ryan Castelaz, owner of The Counter Day Bar, shows us how to mix up an N/A tiki punch.
N/A Tiki Punch
1.5 ounces Ritual Rum Alternative
1 ounce Lyre's Amaretti
1 ounce Pineapple Juice
1 ounce Lime Juice
1 ounce Cherry Syrup
.75 ounce Twisted Alchemy Passion fruit Juice
Mint Crown + Pineapple Wedge
Combine all ingredients into the small half of a shaker, then fill the shaker tin with ice. Shake for 12 seconds, then strain into a pearl diver glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with a crown of fresh mint and a pineapple wedge.